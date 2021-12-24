30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 24: Escape Rooms

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about escape rooms! These have grown more over the past several years, though the pandemic has obviously thrown most of them a huge curve to deal with. Taking that out of the equation, what’s been your favorite escape room that you’ve been to or one that you’ve seen presented in TV/film?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your most memorable escape room experience?

