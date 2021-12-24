Job Rants Thread – 12/24/2021 – Holiday Party ’21!

Hey, all; a Ho-ho-Happy and Healthy Friday and Christmas Eve –

Though I would like to hope that you all have better things to do today than futz around on this thread, I’m also all too painfully aware that there are workplaces out there that also couldn’t give a tenth of a shit about what day it was; expecting their workers to continue to give it their all despite the myriad holiday distractions and, God help us all, the holiday traffic.

Plus, y’know, there’s also everyone who doesn’t actually celebrate Christmas; though, given the way the whole thing has become as much a secular touchstone as a sacred one, I don’t think any of us has a choice, anymore. Either way, this thread remains for you. Hopefully, you can find some enjoyment to get you through the rest of the day. If not, consider this is the spot to imagine a truly bitchin’ holiday party. Look, there’s the Administrative Supervisor smuggling in the booze! Hey! The quiet employee is photocopying their butt; so out of character! Uh-Oh, the boss doesn’t look happy about all the revelry….Just kidding, he’s toasting you all! What a crazy bunch you work with, huh?!

<sigh> Anyway…

In all seriousness, though, I hope that every one of you, whether Christmas is your thing, or not, has a wonderful rest of the day and weekend. It’s been another rough year for so many people, and so it’s important to be able to remember and partake of all if the important joys of life whenever and wherever you can. Friends, family, caring for ourselves and others; those are the things that truly matter. And, let’s be frank: it’s been all too easy, especially in recent years, to lose sight of all that. While we don’t and shouldn’t need something like a holiday to remind us of that, it’s still as good an excuse as any to put those ideas into practice. My best to you and yours, have a great one and, as ever be safe.

