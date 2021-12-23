A Cramps Christmas Night Thread

As I type this it’s too soon to tell if I’ll be getting anything this year, but I’ve been digging this reconstruction of a Xmas mixtape compiled by none other than the late, great Lux Interior of the Cramps. Along with his wife and band mate Poison Ivy, Lux Interior was an avid record collector and music aficionado who regularly compiled mixtapes for friends, and this reconstruction is full of obscure gems that are bound to spice up any Xmas playlist.

As of this writing the download links still appear to be active; you can also read more about it and stream it here, or simply stream most of the songs via the YouTube playlist below!

Have a Festive Night Thread, Avocado!

