Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What was your worst new series of 2021?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23RD, 2021:

Anna Season Finale (AMC+)

Babble Bop Series Premiere (Peacock)

Beanie Mania (HBO Max)Christmas For Sale (BET+)

Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery (Discovery+)

Drgaons: The Nine Realms (Hulu/Peacock)

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix)

40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada) (HBO Max)

Rebuilding A Dream Christmas (Lifetime)

Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye Bye 2021 (Fox)

Vigil (Peacock)

Yearly Departed (Amazon)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24TH, 2021:

Daughter From Another Mother (Netflix

)Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Encanto (Disney+)

Hot Chocolate Holiday (Lifetime)

Minnal Murali (Netflix)

1000 Miles From Christmas (Netflix)

Slugfest Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 (Netflix)

The Silent Sea Series Premiere (Netflix)

Vicky And Her Mystery (Netflix)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25TH, 2021:

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix)

Singles Inferno Series Premiere (Netflix)

Stories Of A Generation: With Pope Francis (Netflix)

Writing Around The Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26TH, 2021:

Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off (Food)

Home Town Season Premiere (HGTV)

Letterkenny Season Ten Premiere (Hulu)

Lulli (Netflix)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27TH, 2021:

Crimes Gone Viral Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Death To 2021 (Netflix)

Insecure: The End (HBO)

Kids Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

The Year: 2021 (ABC)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2021:

Murders At Barlume Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

Popstar’s Best Of 2021 (The CW)

Raid The Fridge Series Premiere (Food)

The Art Of Crime Season Five Premiere (MHz Choice)

The Hillside Stranger: Mind Of A Murderer (Discovery+)

The Sandhamn Murders Season Seven Premiere (MHz Choice)

2021 And Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart (Peacock)

Word Party Presents Math! (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29TH, 2021:

Anxious People (Netflix)

Calls From The Inside Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

The Book Of Boba Fett Series Premiere (Disney+)

Where Chefs Eat (Cooking Channel)

