30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 23: Pictionary Time!

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about Pictionary. Similar to charades, this is a real love it or hate it kind of game for a lot of people and it can really drive opinions. What’s your experience been with it and do you love it or hate it? What’s been the best and worst things you’ve had to work with for it?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your most memorable Pictionary experience?

