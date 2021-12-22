Werewolves 171: Night of the Krampus! Day Six

The night is black without a moon,

The air is thick and still…

The folk of Possum village have gone to bed, so tired of the many deaths. The many villains. The many remaining questions.

But one of them continues on their quest. They’ve always spoken about their love of dentistry but, secretly, they’ve discovered a penchant for investigating scum. Secret until they told everyone about it!

Hermey, ever vigilant, waited with baited breath in the shadows.

Two horns and a puff of cold breath materialized out of the darkness.

“Waiting for someone?”

“Do your worst, Yule Log! To die will be an awfully big adventure!”

“Awful, yes.”

And with an awful flash of silver Hermey was ended.

HERMEY THE ELF/ GRUMOS HAS DIED. They were RUPERT THE ELF/ TOWN INVESTIGATOR.

Welcome to Day Five.

TOWN ROLES

Rupert the Elf- the slightly amoral adopted child of St. Nick. Due to their shades of gray they are able to discern between the village Children and Pechtra’s crew. (Investigator who each night is told if a chosen player is a Wolf/ not a Wolf. Krampus and the Goat Harasser read as not a Wolf.)

The Mad Glitter Bomber- glitter bombs anyone in sight, sometimes even themselves, which leaves that person in a state of confusion. (Jailer who each night chooses a player to keep from harm and also stop them from committing any night actions. If they bomb themselves their next day’s vote will show but will not count in the final tally. If they Jail the Wolf carrying out their Kill the Kill won’t go through. If they Jail Perchta the Kill will still go through but their random power will be blocked.)

St. Nick- each night will choose a player to bequeath a random gift to.

The Children (5) The mostly sweet and innocent denizens of Possum village. (Vanilla Town.)

SCUM ROLES

Wolves- 1

Perchta- The most awful Ice Majesty of Tonka Mountain. (Lead Wolf that will choose a Vanilla Wolf each night to commit their kills. Also, each night will receive, randomly, one of the following actions: Role Blocking/Investigation/Invisibility/Curse/Charm/Heal. If Perchta investigates Krampus or the Goat Harasser they will be seen as such. If all Vanilla Wolves die than Perchta will commit the kills as well as their random action. Team Perchta wins win when all others have been banished to the Black Chasm (Graveyard) or they have a majority.)

Yule Goats- Underlings of their awful Majesty Perchta. (Vanilla Wolves.)

Krampus- Hates everyone and will beat them with sticks and toss them into their sack never to be seen again. (SK who will select a player to be put in their sack. That player will join Squad Krampus instead of going to the Black Chasm (Graveyard.) Krampus wins when they’ve captured five players or is the last living player standing.)

The Goat Harasser- Sits off in a lonely cabin seething and cursing at Perchta and the Yule Goats. (Backup Serial Killer who is activated if Krampus is killed within the first three nights. Does not inherit Krampus’s sack and their victims go straight to the Black Chasm.)

RULES

Sequence of Night Actions: Glitter Bombing->Perchta/Rupert/St. Nick->Killz

Ties at Twilight will be dealt with by RNG between the top vote getters.

No quoting from your DM without hoho approval.

No editing of comments without hoho approval.

No less than three comments per Day without hoho approval.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other or else hoho Krampus will whisk you away!

Many ❤️❤️❤️ to Kaddish for developing this game with me!

PLAYERS

1) Cop on the Edge-ish- Xmas Song Bot

2) sic- Ghost of Christmas Almost Was ST. NICK

3) Mrs. Queequeg- Robot Santa Claus PERCHTA

4) MSD- Eleanor Shellstrop THE GOAT HARASSER

5) April- A Satyr A YULE GOAT

6) Chum Joely- Chumpjoleon Dynamite A CHILD

7) Grumos- Hermey the Elf RUPERT THE ELF

8) Ralph- Little Drummer Ralph A CHILD

9) forever1267- Radical Drinks Drinker

10) Goat- Bad Santa A CHILD

11) malthusc- Chidi Anagonye

12) Copywight- Ghost of Xmas Never-On-Time

13) Side Betty- Pepperoni Pizza Combos Porridge Vendor

14) Tiff- Baby Mighty Kraken John A CHILD

15) DourifLeMoko- Bean Bunny YULE GOAT

16) Narrowstrife- ? THE MAD GLITTER BOMBER

17) Lindsay- Dominic the Donkey Hee Haw A CHILD

18) emm- ? (I mean, we all know it’ll be Kitty Witless but…) A CHILD

19) jake- Ripley

20) Indy- Zombie Buzz THE KRAMPUS!

BACKUPS

1) Side- Pepperoni Pizza Combos

TWILIGHT WILL OCCUR AT 6PM PST ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23RD.

