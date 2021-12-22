The Pits: 2021 TV Results!

Hello everyone! I have finished tallying your votes, and the top TV shows of 2021, according to The Avocado, have been crowned! Overall, 104 dramas and 75 comedies battled it out to reign supreme.
Ties in points are broken by the number of mentions (ties that remain are for shows with the same number of points and the same number of mentions).
The Drama category this year was a battle between two unconventional family stories, but with a few well-placed votes, the Simon Award for Best Drama goes to… Succession!
|1
|Succession
|175
|2
|WandaVision
|160
|3
|Mare of Easttown
|140
|4
|Squid Game
|130
|5
|The White Lotus
|130
|6
|Loki
|125
|7
|Midnight Mass
|108
|8
|It’s A Sin
|81
|9
|Yellowjackets
|64
|10
|The Underground Railroad
|58
|11
|For All Mankind
|56
|12
|Invincible
|55
|13
|Kevin Can F**k Himself
|50
|14
|The Expanse
|48
|15
|Arcane
|38
|16
|Hawkeye
|34
|17
|American Crime Story: Impeachment
|33
|18
|Evil
|32
|19
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|29
|20
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation
|29
|21
|Castlevania
|26
|22
|Dopesick
|24
|23
|What If…?
|23
|24
|Blindspotting
|21
|25
|Cobra Kai
|20
It faced a brand-new list of challengers, but last year’s winner drank the blood right out of their corpses and sloppy steaks! The Groening Award for Best Comedy goes to… What We Do in the Shadows!
|1
|What We Do in the Shadows
|198
|2
|Only Murders in the Building
|166
|3
|I Think You Should Leave
|140
|4
|Reservation Dogs
|124
|5
|Hacks
|117
|6
|Ted Lasso
|106
|7
|The Other Two
|95
|9
|Mythic Quest
|67
|9
|The Owl House
|67
|10
|Girls5eva
|60
|11
|The Great
|45
|12
|Bob’s Burgers
|45
|13
|Star Trek: Lower Decks
|45
|14
|Sex Education
|36
|15
|Amphibia
|35
|16
|We Are Lady Parts
|34
|17
|Big Mouth
|33
|18
|Chucky
|33
|19
|Dickinson
|32
|20
|Never Have I Ever
|27
|21
|Pen15
|27
|23
|Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
|26
|23
|Schmigadoon!
|26
|24
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|25
|25
|Insecure
|25
Now time for some Fun Stats.
Shows that received the most votes: Only Murders in the Building (25), What We Do in the Shadows (24), Loki (22), WandaVision (22), I Think You Should Leave (20), Succession (20)
Shows with the highest average score (with 5 or more voters): Reservation Dogs (8.86), Succession (8.75), What We Do in the Shadows (8.25), The Other Two (7.92), Mare of Easttown (7.78)
One Person’s Favorite Show (received a perfect 10/10 score and no other votes): Get Back, Carmen Sandiego, Exterminate All the Brutes, Feel Good, The Great Pottery Throwdown, Maya and the Three, Megalobox: Nomad, The Big Leap
Shows Owen is happy to see do well: I Think You Should Leave, Midnight Mass, The Other Two
Most confusing aspect of counting results: There are two shows called Ghosts. If I knew what Ghosts you were talking about, one of them might crack into the top 25 since they both did about the same. Sorry. People who labeled which Ghosts you appreciated, thank you for your service.
Owen’s favorite outside-the-box nominations: Wheel of Fortune (“they dealt with the pandemic so well! Pat Sajak is on another level!”), Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview
Don’t forget to read the rest of the Pits results and vote in the Peelys worst-of awards! See you all soon!
