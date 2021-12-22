The Pits
TV

The Pits: 2021 TV Results!

Hello everyone! I have finished tallying your votes, and the top TV shows of 2021, according to The Avocado, have been crowned!  Overall, 104 dramas and 75 comedies battled it out to reign supreme.

Ties in points are broken by the number of mentions (ties that remain are for shows with the same number of points and the same number of mentions).

The Drama category this year was a battle between two unconventional family stories, but with a few well-placed votes, the Simon Award for Best Drama goes to… Succession!

1Succession175
2WandaVision160
3Mare of Easttown140
4Squid Game130
5The White Lotus130
6Loki125
7Midnight Mass108
8It’s A Sin81
9Yellowjackets64
10The Underground Railroad58
11For All Mankind56
12Invincible55
13Kevin Can F**k Himself50
14The Expanse48
15Arcane38
16Hawkeye34
17American Crime Story: Impeachment33
18Evil32
19The Falcon and the Winter Soldier29
20Masters of the Universe: Revelation29
21Castlevania26
22Dopesick24
23What If…? 23
24Blindspotting21
25Cobra Kai20

It faced a brand-new list of challengers, but last year’s winner drank the blood right out of their corpses and sloppy steaks! The Groening Award for Best Comedy goes to… What We Do in the Shadows!

1What We Do in the Shadows198
2Only Murders in the Building166
3I Think You Should Leave140
4Reservation Dogs124
5Hacks117
6Ted Lasso106
7The Other Two95
9Mythic Quest67
9The Owl House67
10Girls5eva60
11The Great45
12Bob’s Burgers45
13Star Trek: Lower Decks45
14Sex Education36
15Amphibia35
16We Are Lady Parts34
17Big Mouth33
18Chucky33
19Dickinson32
20Never Have I Ever27
21Pen1527
23Awkwafina is Nora from Queens26
23Schmigadoon! 26
24Brooklyn Nine-Nine25
25Insecure25

Now time for some Fun Stats.

Shows that received the most votes: Only Murders in the Building (25), What We Do in the Shadows (24), Loki (22), WandaVision (22), I Think You Should Leave (20), Succession (20)

Shows with the highest average score (with 5 or more voters): Reservation Dogs (8.86), Succession (8.75), What We Do in the Shadows (8.25), The Other Two (7.92), Mare of Easttown (7.78)

One Person’s Favorite Show (received a perfect 10/10 score and no other votes): Get Back, Carmen Sandiego, Exterminate All the Brutes, Feel Good, The Great Pottery Throwdown, Maya and the Three, Megalobox: Nomad, The Big Leap

Shows Owen is happy to see do well: I Think You Should Leave, Midnight Mass, The Other Two

Most confusing aspect of counting results: There are two shows called Ghosts. If I knew what Ghosts you were talking about, one of them might crack into the top 25 since they both did about the same. Sorry. People who labeled which Ghosts you appreciated, thank you for your service.

Owen’s favorite outside-the-box nominations: Wheel of Fortune (“they dealt with the pandemic so well! Pat Sajak is on another level!”), Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview

Don’t forget to read the rest of the Pits results and vote in the Peelys worst-of awards! See you all soon!