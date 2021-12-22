The Pits: 2021 TV Results!

Hello everyone! I have finished tallying your votes, and the top TV shows of 2021, according to The Avocado, have been crowned! Overall, 104 dramas and 75 comedies battled it out to reign supreme.

Ties in points are broken by the number of mentions (ties that remain are for shows with the same number of points and the same number of mentions).

The Drama category this year was a battle between two unconventional family stories, but with a few well-placed votes, the Simon Award for Best Drama goes to… Succession!

1 Succession 175 2 WandaVision 160 3 Mare of Easttown 140 4 Squid Game 130 5 The White Lotus 130 6 Loki 125 7 Midnight Mass 108 8 It’s A Sin 81 9 Yellowjackets 64 10 The Underground Railroad 58 11 For All Mankind 56 12 Invincible 55 13 Kevin Can F**k Himself 50 14 The Expanse 48 15 Arcane 38 16 Hawkeye 34 17 American Crime Story: Impeachment 33 18 Evil 32 19 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 29 20 Masters of the Universe: Revelation 29 21 Castlevania 26 22 Dopesick 24 23 What If…? 23 24 Blindspotting 21 25 Cobra Kai 20

It faced a brand-new list of challengers, but last year’s winner drank the blood right out of their corpses and sloppy steaks! The Groening Award for Best Comedy goes to… What We Do in the Shadows!

1 What We Do in the Shadows 198 2 Only Murders in the Building 166 3 I Think You Should Leave 140 4 Reservation Dogs 124 5 Hacks 117 6 Ted Lasso 106 7 The Other Two 95 9 Mythic Quest 67 9 The Owl House 67 10 Girls5eva 60 11 The Great 45 12 Bob’s Burgers 45 13 Star Trek: Lower Decks 45 14 Sex Education 36 15 Amphibia 35 16 We Are Lady Parts 34 17 Big Mouth 33 18 Chucky 33 19 Dickinson 32 20 Never Have I Ever 27 21 Pen15 27 23 Awkwafina is Nora from Queens 26 23 Schmigadoon! 26 24 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 25 25 Insecure 25

Now time for some Fun Stats.

Shows that received the most votes: Only Murders in the Building (25), What We Do in the Shadows (24), Loki (22), WandaVision (22), I Think You Should Leave (20), Succession (20)

Shows with the highest average score (with 5 or more voters): Reservation Dogs (8.86), Succession (8.75), What We Do in the Shadows (8.25), The Other Two (7.92), Mare of Easttown (7.78)

One Person’s Favorite Show (received a perfect 10/10 score and no other votes): Get Back, Carmen Sandiego, Exterminate All the Brutes, Feel Good, The Great Pottery Throwdown, Maya and the Three, Megalobox: Nomad, The Big Leap

Shows Owen is happy to see do well: I Think You Should Leave, Midnight Mass, The Other Two

Most confusing aspect of counting results: There are two shows called Ghosts. If I knew what Ghosts you were talking about, one of them might crack into the top 25 since they both did about the same. Sorry. People who labeled which Ghosts you appreciated, thank you for your service.

Owen’s favorite outside-the-box nominations: Wheel of Fortune (“they dealt with the pandemic so well! Pat Sajak is on another level!”), Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview

