Disney+ MCU TV Year One Discussion

While a lot of things have been reworked in the past two years due to the pandemic, the second full year of Disney+ saw things working much better for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. We went from basically nothing in terms of new content to five projects launching and coming out in full this year. Those projects include:

WandaVision Jan. 15, 2021 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021 Loki June 9, 2021 What If…? Aug. 11, 2021 Hawkeye Nov. 24, 2021

Here’s what’s tentatively planned for 2022 based on current knowledge:

Ms. Marvel Summer 2022 Moon Knight 2022 She-Hulk 2022 What…If? season 2 2022 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special December 2022 Secret Invasion 2022

Looking back on the year that was, and seeing what’s coming up next, how do you view how things have gone, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked, and rank ’em if you’ve got the mindset for it.

Please do try to avoid spoilers if at all possible, especially as Hawkeye just finished, but be aware that spoilers are a potential here and that it’s best to use the spoiler tag wherever possible.

