Disney+ MCU TV Year One Discussion

While a lot of things have been reworked in the past two years due to the pandemic, the second full year of Disney+ saw things working much better for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. We went from basically nothing in terms of new content to five projects launching and coming out in full this year. Those projects include:

WandaVisionJan. 15, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierMarch 19, 2021
LokiJune 9, 2021
What If…?Aug. 11, 2021
HawkeyeNov. 24, 2021

Here’s what’s tentatively planned for 2022 based on current knowledge:

Ms. MarvelSummer 2022
Moon Knight2022
She-Hulk2022
What…If? season 22022
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialDecember 2022
Secret Invasion2022

Looking back on the year that was, and seeing what’s coming up next, how do you view how things have gone, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked, and rank ’em if you’ve got the mindset for it.

Please do try to avoid spoilers if at all possible, especially as Hawkeye just finished, but be aware that spoilers are a potential here and that it’s best to use the spoiler tag wherever possible.