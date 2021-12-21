Triviacados: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order

Quiz Note: You are given the letter, and your job is to figure out the only capital on the list that is the capital of a country starting with that letter. So if it was U, the answer could be London. Country names are based off Sporcle standards.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

