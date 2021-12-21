The Pits: 2021 Anime Results!

Watanabe Award for Best Anime Series

This year, 53 anime were nominated, and the race was tight for the top 10, but one rose far above the rest once all the votes were tallied…

Odd Taxi

#1. Odd Taxi

#2. Attack on Titan

#3. Horimiya

#4. Fruits Basket

#5. Aquatope of White Sand

#6. Star Wars: Visions

#7. Link Click

#8. 86 – Eighty-Six

#9. Kemono Jihen

#10 Those Snow White Notes

Honorable Mention: Komi Can’t Communicate (tied for #10, but lost on tiebreaker)

Miyazaki Award for Best Anime Movie

There were only 7 movies up for nomination this year, and two each tied for second, and 2 tied for 4th and 6th (even after tiebreakers). However, one movie was the clear winner this year…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

#1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

#2. Evangelion 1.0+3.0 Thrice Upon a Time

#2. Words Bubble Up Like Soda

#4. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

#4. Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway

#6. Farewell, My Dear Cramer: First Touch

#6. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

Thank you to everyone who voted. It’s always good to see the anime discussions here and I look forward to participating more in them next year 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...