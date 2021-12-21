The Year-End History Thread

It’s almost the end of another year. As America’s existential crisis continues and a pandemic rages across the world history can be, well, not always comforting but at the very least a welcome distraction from the horrors of our day-to-day lives. And maybe, if we’re smart about it, a guide on how we might survive and learn from it.

This time, I’ll throw the topic to you: What did you learn from 2021? Any books, documentaries, podcasts or others that stood out? Are there any stories or subjects you spent more time studying this year? Or something new that you’d like to learn next year? What subjects would you like to see covered in future History Threads?

I’m probably not going to post a History Thread next week, although I won’t object if someone wants to fill in. Thanks for another year of fun and enlightening discussion.

