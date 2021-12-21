30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 21: Talking Dexterity Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about dexterity-based games. We start on these early as kids, with things such as pick up sticks, and then have varying types as adults with games like Jenga. What’s your favorite frustrating game of this nature?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite game of dexterity?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...