The Pits: 2021 Book Results!

55 books received a nomination this year, but the clear winner of the Le Guin Award for Best Book of 2021 is:

Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun! If you haven’t read it, please give it a try. I literally only read it a few days ago but it’s an astonishingly melancholy and beautiful science fiction story.

The runners-up were:

Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry by Jason Schreier

A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine

Thank you to everyone who participated in this tournament! (and also for giving me plenty of new titles for my to-read list)

