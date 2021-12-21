Favorite Mononymous Famous Person – The Results

And so it comes to be what we knew all along.
Prince is your Favorite Mononymous Famous Person.
There has been some controversy over Kermit being here, and making it this far, but even Miss Piggy doesn’t call him by his full name. It’s a slippery slope but I allowed it.
Sappho is the big surprise to me. Over much more famous (and recent) women, like Madonna, Cher and Zendaya, the poet kept going and going.
In 4th place, with 22 votes, was Kermit
In 3rd place, with 27 votes, was Bjork
Our Runner Up, with 23 votes, is Sappho
And, our winner, with 29 votes total, is The Purple One, Prince
Congratulations to all of our One Named Stars!!!!