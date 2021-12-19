The Witcher Season 2 Spoiler Discussion Space

With the first season of The Witcher landing back in December 2019, it’s been a long road to get to the second season. With them filming in eastern Europe during the pandemic before a vaccine, there were a lot of complications and adjustments to get things done as one of the earliest productions to ramp up again.

Netflix released the second season this weekend which brings us new adventures with Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla as they adapt the books and expand from there.

Netflix previously revealed that the first season had been viewed by over 76 million viewers on its service within its first month of release. A third season has been given the green light while a prequel series with The Witcher: Blood Origin will be arriving in 2022.

With the series dropped all at once, a basic spoiler-filled discussion post feels like the only way to go, so be forewarned if you have not finished the season yet.

