Spider-Man: No Way Home Goes Home With Massive $$ In This December 17th – 19th Weekend Results

So, you hear that Tom Holland is kind of done with Spider-Man in the press leading up to this film? This weekend should correct that as Sony and Marvel will be throwing all the buckets of money at him they can to make sure he’s still engaged for a few more years.

With $50 million in previews on Thursday night, which put it just a bit under both Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it went on to have a $121 million Friday and an estimated $253 million overall weekend take. These numbers not only blew away all the numbers during the pandemic era where things have been struggling, but it’s the best opening weekend Sony ever had for one of their projects.

The film has also landed with a worldwide take of $587 million.

There are a lot of comparisons going on with previous MCU films this year but I don’t think a lot of that is going to be valid because, quite honestly, each month of this year with films being released has felt like so many different things are at play with how comfortable people are in going back to the theater that there isn’t a level playing field as we had pre-pandemic. There are just too many caveats to everything. And even more so when you factor in this is the third film in this series, the eighth film from Sony overall for the character, and plenty of other appearances in other MCU films. whereas Shang-Chi and Eternals were launching new properties and Black Widow had its own baggage.

That said, this is a great weekend for fans who are absolutely loving the film with high ratings coming in. Sony is definitely having a strong year just between this and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $253,000,000 4,336 $58,349 $253,000,000 2 Encanto Disney $6,528,000 3,525 $1,852 $81,544,607 3 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $3,416,000 2,820 $1,211 $17,982,021 4 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $3,400,000 3,282 $1,036 $117,249,884 5 Nightmare Alley Searchlight $2,958,000 2,145 $1,379 $2,958,000 6 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $1,854,219 1,907 $972 $44,886,084 7 Eternals Disney $1,192,000 1,900 $627 $163,598,293 8 Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount $400,000 1,248 $321 $48,586,025 9 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sony $280,000 719 $389 $16,732,981 10 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $220,000 450 $489 $212,413,049 11 French Dispatch, The Searchlight $129,000 180 $717 $15,822,160 12 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $89,175 4 $22,294 $1,290,182

