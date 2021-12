Happy Holidays from 1980s CCM’s favored daughter!

We used to study this song in my advanced music theory classes because the verse is in an irregular quintuple meter (with a 3+3+3+3+2 beat division pattern). I.e. it’s in five and the fifth beat is slightly shorter than the others.

Also, the lyrics are just so off-putting:

“Hurry now wake up your eyes

Time for little ones to see

Daddy’s got a BIG surprise…”

For further study, check out Tennessee Christmas:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...