Animation Time #100!

This posting marks the 100th thread I’ve made for discussing animation. I started this because I was tired of focusing on the depressing political news and wanted a way to talk about something I loved instead. I’m really glad I did, I’ve learned about some great shows through here and it’s come to be something I look forward to checking each weekend. Thanks for coming back again and again to talk about cartoons and anime with me. It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

