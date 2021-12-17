Favorite Holiday Album Tournament–Final Four

We’ve reached the Final Four, and there’s at least one very surprising contender still in the mix! But first, click below for the full list of eliminated albums eliminated in the previous round.

Bells Will Be Ringing the Sad, Sad News for... The Christmas Song (Nat King Cole); The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album (The Beach Boys); It’s a Holiday Soul Party (Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings); and Ella Wishes You a Swingin’ Christmas (Ella Fitzgerald). [collapse]

It seems like this championship is already in the bag for Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, as that album once again trampled its opponent, Sharon Jones’ It’s a Holiday Soul Party, by a score of 36-6. Our #1 seed hasn’t received fewer than 30 votes in any round of voting. Meanwhile, Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite (seeded at #43) managed to knock off Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song (#3) in another huge upset, wining 20-16. Can the jazzed-up take on Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet take on the childhood-memory-fueled team-up of John Denver and Jim Henson? Is old-school crooner Bing Crosby going to stand a chance against Guaraldi’s jazz piano (and yet more childhood nostalgia)? Only one way to find out!

Vote for your favorites below! Happy Holidays!

