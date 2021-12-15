30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 15: Best Board Game Based Movie

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about board games moved into the realm of movies. These used to be kind of universally awful, though there were bright spots from time to time, but there’s been a general improvement as time has gone on. Which ones are your favorites?

Bonus Prompt: Which one do you wish would be made into a movie or TV show?

