The Sloth Moth Day Thread (December 14, 2021)

Today’s day thread is dedicated to the Sloth Moth, which can be any of the six different species that have evolved to live entirely within the fur of sloths: Bradypodicola hahneli, Cryptoses choloepi, Cryptoses waagi, Cryproses rufipictus, and Bradypophila garbei. Sloths have an entire ecosystem living in their fur made up of different species of algae, fungi and insects. Adult female moths leave the fur of the sloth to lay eggs in the sloth droppings when the sloth descends, once a week, to the forest floor to defecate. The larvae of Cryptoses choloepi live in the dung and newly emerged moths later fly from the dung pile into the forest canopy to find a host sloth.

It’s a living. Good day, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...