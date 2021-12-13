Performing for One Night Only at Club Avocado, It’s the Weekly Video Games Thread!

Happy Monday to you all, and welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread! For today’s prompt, what are your favorite vocal songs from video games? If you’d like to go further, what are some of your favorite diegetic musical performances within a game? This is a pretty self-explanatory topic, but it’s also a pretty wide one. I look forward to seeing JRPG pop songs, embarrassing rap-rock, emotional ballads, dirges, and even songs that have cartoon animal noises for vocals.

And, of course, what have you been playing over the weekend?

