Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 13 – Professors Tournament day six

Here are the contestants for the first game of round two of the Professors Tournament:

Katie, an associate professor of musicology at Cal State Fullerton, has a wide range of class size, with larger ones hearing her “stand-up comedy”;

J.P., a professor of business and innovation at University of San Francisco, whose school is no. 1 in diversity, including those who have “extreme verticality”; and

Sam, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, whose students mainly pursue technical degrees and are well-dressed.

Jeopardy! round

PROFESSORS

19TH CENTURY LITERATURE

MODERN SHORTHAND

HISTORIC AMERICANS

BRITISH HUMOR

FOSSIL WORDS

Scores going into DJ: Sam $6,600, J.P. $6,200, Katie $4,600.

DD1 – $600 – PROFESSIONS – Walter Bagehot, a Victorian who wrote on central banking, had this profession & edited the magazine of the same name (J.P. doubled to $3,600.)

Double Jeopardy!

LATIN AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY

CHEMISTRY

SIDEKICKS

GEMS & JEWELS

LET THERE BE ENLIGHTENMENT

SAY SOMETHING SILLY, PROFESSOR

J.P, found all three DDs, was correct on two of them but didn’t make a net profit, then Sam had the strongest finish, leading into FJ with $19,000 vs. $13,400 for J.P. and $9,000 for Katie.

DD2 – $2,000 – LATIN AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY – The 80-mile-wide Mona Passage separates the Dominican Republic from this island (J.P. lost $5,400 from his total of $8,200 vs. $7,400 for Sam.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LET THERE BE ENLIGHTENMENT – This concept of an actual or implicit agreement between rulers & the rule game this 1762 Rousseau work its title (J.P. won $3,000 from his score of $5,200 vs. $7,400 for Sam,)

Final Jeopardy!

KINGS & QUEENS – Due to legislative action of 1707, she was officially the last monarch of independent Scotland

Only Sam was correct on FJ, adding $7,401 to advance to the finals with $26,401. J.P. and Katie, who both dropped to $0, will each get $10,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is economist?? DD2 – What is Puerto Rico? DD3 – What is “The Social Contract”? FJ – Who was Queen Anne?

