Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 13 – Professors Tournament day six

Here are the contestants for the first game of round two of the Professors Tournament:
- Katie, an associate professor of musicology at Cal State Fullerton, has a wide range of class size, with larger ones hearing her “stand-up comedy”;
- J.P., a professor of business and innovation at University of San Francisco, whose school is no. 1 in diversity, including those who have “extreme verticality”; and
- Sam, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, whose students mainly pursue technical degrees and are well-dressed.
Jeopardy! round
PROFESSORS
19TH CENTURY LITERATURE
MODERN SHORTHAND
HISTORIC AMERICANS
BRITISH HUMOR
FOSSIL WORDS
Scores going into DJ: Sam $6,600, J.P. $6,200, Katie $4,600.
DD1 – $600 – PROFESSIONS – Walter Bagehot, a Victorian who wrote on central banking, had this profession & edited the magazine of the same name (J.P. doubled to $3,600.)
Double Jeopardy!
LATIN AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY
CHEMISTRY
SIDEKICKS
GEMS & JEWELS
LET THERE BE ENLIGHTENMENT
SAY SOMETHING SILLY, PROFESSOR
J.P, found all three DDs, was correct on two of them but didn’t make a net profit, then Sam had the strongest finish, leading into FJ with $19,000 vs. $13,400 for J.P. and $9,000 for Katie.
DD2 – $2,000 – LATIN AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY – The 80-mile-wide Mona Passage separates the Dominican Republic from this island (J.P. lost $5,400 from his total of $8,200 vs. $7,400 for Sam.)
DD3 – $1,200 – LET THERE BE ENLIGHTENMENT – This concept of an actual or implicit agreement between rulers & the rule game this 1762 Rousseau work its title (J.P. won $3,000 from his score of $5,200 vs. $7,400 for Sam,)
Final Jeopardy!
KINGS & QUEENS – Due to legislative action of 1707, she was officially the last monarch of independent Scotland
Only Sam was correct on FJ, adding $7,401 to advance to the finals with $26,401. J.P. and Katie, who both dropped to $0, will each get $10,000.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is economist?? DD2 – What is Puerto Rico? DD3 – What is “The Social Contract”? FJ – Who was Queen Anne?