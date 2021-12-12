West Side Story Danes To A Box Office Win With The December 10th – 12th Weekend Results

With last weekend being one of the worst weekends since September, this weekend isn’t changing things around. Next weekend with Spider-Man: No Way Home will definitely help to bring the year out in a good way, but this weekend just couldn’t get it done. There has been a huge amount of promotion and press done for West Side Story, as 20th Century Studios brings out the remake from Steven Spielberg.

The film landed with a $10.5 million weekend, with Friday being its best day and then dropping by 7% on Saturday and looking to be down almost 32% on Sunday. This is one that, in more traditional times, would see some good weekday numbers and have a good pickup of attendance over the coming weeks, but the pandemic has really reshaped how that’s going on. The film hit in just over 2,800 locations and 40% of international markets, so it’ll pull in some numbers overall but it’s hard to say where things stand with it as we don’t know its budget and the film was ready for release a year ago.

Once past that, everything else is what we’ve already seen come out already and it’s all below the $10 million mark. Encanto adds another $9.4 million to its coffers while Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings in another $7.1 million.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $10,500,000 2,820 $3,723 $10,500,000 2 Encanto Disney $9,425,000 3,750 $2,513 $71,345,055 3 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $7,100,000 3,815 $1,861 $112,004,281 4 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $4,060,749 3,407 $1,192 $41,032,121 5 Eternals Disney $3,100,000 3,030 $1,023 $161,217,043 6 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sony $1,650,000 2,572 $642 $15,851,944 7 Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount $1,325,000 2,840 $467 $47,708,811 8 Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers Fathom Events $1,290,000 1,450 $890 $13,400,000 9 Dune Warner Bros. $857,000 948 $904 $106,210,160 10 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $850,000 1,003 $847 $212,052,968 11 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $586,900 777 $755 $160,538,078 12 King Richard Warner Bros. $530,000 1,402 $378 $14,446,376

