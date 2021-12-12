Movies

West Side Story Danes To A Box Office Win With The December 10th – 12th Weekend Results

With last weekend being one of the worst weekends since September, this weekend isn’t changing things around. Next weekend with Spider-Man: No Way Home will definitely help to bring the year out in a good way, but this weekend just couldn’t get it done. There has been a huge amount of promotion and press done for West Side Story, as 20th Century Studios brings out the remake from Steven Spielberg.

The film landed with a $10.5 million weekend, with Friday being its best day and then dropping by 7% on Saturday and looking to be down almost 32% on Sunday.  This is one that, in more traditional times, would see some good weekday numbers and have a good pickup of attendance over the coming weeks, but the pandemic has really reshaped how that’s going on. The film hit in just over 2,800 locations and 40% of international markets, so it’ll pull in some numbers overall but it’s hard to say where things stand with it as we don’t know its budget and the film was ready for release a year ago.

Once past that, everything else is what we’ve already seen come out already and it’s all below the $10 million mark. Encanto adds another $9.4 million to its coffers while Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings in another $7.1 million.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1West Side Story20th Century Studios$10,500,0002,820$3,723$10,500,000
2EncantoDisney$9,425,0003,750$2,513$71,345,055
3Ghostbusters: AfterlifeSony$7,100,0003,815$1,861$112,004,281
4House Of GucciUnited Artists Releasing$4,060,7493,407$1,192$41,032,121
5EternalsDisney$3,100,0003,030$1,023$161,217,043
6Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CitySony$1,650,0002,572$642$15,851,944
7Clifford The Big Red DogParamount$1,325,0002,840$467$47,708,811
8Christmas with the Chosen: The MessengersFathom Events$1,290,0001,450$890$13,400,000
9DuneWarner Bros.$857,000948$904$106,210,160
10Venom: Let There Be CarnageSony$850,0001,003$847$212,052,968
11No Time To DieUnited Artists Releasing$586,900777$755$160,538,078
12King RichardWarner Bros.$530,0001,402$378$14,446,376

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]