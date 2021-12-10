Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 10 – Professors Tournament day five

Here are the contestants for the final game of the first round of the Professors Tournament. The score to beat to advance to the next round is $4,000 (although the players are not aware of the scores of the previous games).

Deborah, an associate professor of French literature at Delaware, was on a French quiz show that offered books as prizes;

Alisa, a botany professor at Warren Wilson College, grew up surrounded by plants; and

J.P., a professor of business and innovation at University of San Francisco, whose tour guide didn’t care he could turn two scary keys at once.

Jeopardy! round

WINTER HOLIDAYS

TEXTING SHORTHAND

HEY SHAKESPEARE, WHO SAID THAT?

YACHT ROCK SAILS AGAIN

U.S. GEOGRAPHY

GET YOUR SOMETHINGS IN A ROW

Scores going into DJ: J.P. $4,200, Alisa $3,000, Deborah $6,200

DD1 – $800 – HEY SHAKESPEARE, WHO SAID THAT? – “‘Tis not to make me jealous to say my wife is fair, feeds well, loves company, is free of speech, sings, plays and dances well” (Deborah won $800 on a true DD.)

Double Jeopardy!

GOING MEDIEVAL

FAMOUS PROFESSORS

BIG MOVIE ON CAMPUS

ORGAN RECITAL

WHERE TO GO ON SABBATICAL

“EX”AM TIME

Best game of the tournament so far in which all three players punched their ticket to the next round even before FJ was played. J.P,. entered FJ at $17,400, Alisa had $16,400 and Deborah had $14,800.

DD2 – $1,600 – ORGAN RECITAL – The outer cortex of these paired organs contains follicles & oocytes (Akisa won $3,000 from her total of $9,400.)

DD3 – $1,200 – “EX”AM TIME – It’s an unofficial name for Britian’s treasury (Deborah won $3,000 from her score of $10,200.)

Final Jeopardy!

19TH CENTURY BRITISH AUTHORS – She called herself “the daughter of two persons of distinguished literary celebrity” in an introduction to one of her novels

Only Alisa was correct on FJ, adding $3,600 to advance with $20,000. J.P. dropped by $2,601 to end at $14,799 while Deborah lost $5,000 finish with $9,800, both of those scores easily good enough for wild card spots.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that Holliday, Rivers and Severinsen are all “Doc”.

Judging the writers: For the category GET YOUR SOMETHINGS IN A ROW, the gimmick of every correct response sounding like “duck” wasn’t explained until after the last clue was revealed. Having categories with a connection that only becomes clear as it’s played out seems very old-school in the era of category-hopping.

Generous judging dept.: For a clue looking for “Mark Antony”, it sounded like Deborah said “Mark Anthony”, but it was accepted.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Othello? DD2 – What are ovaries? DD3 – What is Exchequer? FJ – Who was Mary Shelley?

