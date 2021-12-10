Jailbreak Bob Night Thread

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas is a sort-of sequel to 1999’s Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas. Just like that film, it is a series of Christmas-themed stories starring Mickey and the gang. It’s also notable for being the first film to feature Mickey and company in computer-animation, something that had traditional animation fans up in arms back in the day, but hey, I think the movie pulled it off.



Anyway, in one of the stories, Christmas: Impossible, Donald’s nephews stage a heist at the North Pole to ensure they are on the Nice List (and if they aren’t, they intend to just write their names in on it). While there, they accidentally sabotage the delivery of the hottest toy of the year–“Jailbreak Bob.”



Yes, “Jailbreak Bob” is apparently the Tickle-Me Elmo of this universe. He’s a toy every kid has on their wish list, and he’s a plush doll that says things like “I was framed, see?” and other 30s gangster talk. To this day, I imagine mint condition Jailbreak Bob dolls can sell for thousands of dollars on ebay.



Anyway, if you haven’t already, I recommend checking out Twice Upon a Christmas. It’s cute, and also has my favorite Donald Duck holiday short, Donald’s Gift, which is extremely funny and worth watching the movie for alone.



Have a lovely night, Avocados! And may you all find Jailbreak Bob under your tree this year.

