Favorite Holiday Album Tournament–Sweet 16

Round 2 is in the books, and we’re already down to just 16 competitors for the title of the Avocado’s Favorite Holiday Album. Click below for the full list of eliminated albums.

We'll Have a Blue Christmas Without... The Nutcracker (San Francisco Ballet Orchestra); A Christmas Cornucopia (Annie Lennox); Christmas (Low); Songs for Christmas (Sufjan Stevens); Dr. Demento Presents the Greatest Christmas Novelty CD of All Time (Dr. Demento); Rocky Mountain Christmas (John Denver); Merry Christmas (Mariah Carey); A Motown Christmas (Various Artists); A Fresh Aire Christmas (Mannheim Steamroller); Christmas (Mannheim Steamroller); Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Favorites (Gene Autry); The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Danny Elfman); The Temptations Christmas Card (The Temptations); A Swingin’ Christmas (Tony Bennett); Barenaked for the Holidays (Barenaked Ladies); and Christmas With Brenda Lee (Brenda Lee). [collapse]

A Charlie Brown Christmas once again crushed its opponent with a decisive 39-3 win over The Nutcracker, for by far the biggest margin of victory. Meanwhile, the Chipmunks album just squeaked past Tony Bennett by just one vote (16-15). Tony Bennett’s A Swingin’ Christmas was also the album with the most votes to still be eliminated, at 15. Los Lobos’ Llego Navidad was one again the least upvoted album to advance, beating Sufjan Stevens’ Songs for Christmas in a pretty close race (14-11).

Vote for your favorites below! Happy Holidays!

