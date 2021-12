Happy Thursday, friends! What games are you playing and what do you think of them?

As a bonus prompt, let’s talk localization! What are your favorite localizations? How about your least favorite? And, of course, let’s discuss the silliest ones. Our header image is sourced from Legends of Localization.

While you’re here, please nominate your favorite 2021 games for The Pits and check out some of the other great video game content published on The Avocado over the last week:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...