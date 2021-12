Yes, you read the thread headline correctly.

It’s been 10 years since Flashpoint and the birth of the New 52.

Today we are going to discuss Flashpoint and the New 52 and what worked, what didn’t, and the missed opportunities with the reboot.

Tell us the titles that you enjoyed and the ones you stayed away from during this rebrand.

Short, simple, and to the point this week.

