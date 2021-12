Armageddon Part 4

Barry is shocked when Eobard Thawne returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman, Sentinel and Ryan Choi.

Here’s the live chat, sorry it wasn’t up last week.

