Favorite Holiday Album Tournament–Round of 32

We’re moving on to the second round of voting, but many enjoyable holiday records have been eliminated. Click below for the full list of eliminated albums.

Pour One Out For... Wintersong (Sarah McLachlan); Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas (Various Artists); Home for Christmas (BarlowGirl); Oh for Joy (David Crowder Band); Christmas in the Stars (Various Artists); Songs for the Season (Ingird Michaelson); Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas (Kenny Burrell); Soul Christmas (Various Artists); The Ventures’ Christmas Album (The Ventures); RAS Records Presents A Reggae Christmas (Various Artists); Natty Christmas (Jacob Miller & Ray I); Talkin’ Christmas (Blind Boys of Alabama and Taj Mahal); Shatner Claus (William Shatner); A Heavy Metal Christmas (Christopher Lee); Noel (Josh Groban); Let It Snow Baby… Let It Reindeer (Relient K); Holidaydream (Polyphonic Spree); A Very She & Him Christmas (She & Him); ‘Tis the Season for Los Straitjackets (Los Straitjackets); Christmas (Michael Buble); To Wish You a Merry Christmas (Harry Belafonte); 8-Bit Jesus (Doctor Octoroc); Christmas Cheers (Straight No Chaser); Destination… Christmas! (The Superions); A Soulful Christmas (James Brown); A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All (Stephen Colbert); Meowy Christmas (Jingle Cats); For Christmas (Johnny Mathis); Home for Christmas (Dolly Parton); Silver & Gold (Sufjan Stevens); Christmas in the Heart (Bob Dylan); and Christmas With Judy Collins (Judy Collins). [collapse]

The most lopsided match was between Vince Guaraldi and Sarah McLachlan, with the Charlie Brown Christmas album winning by 29 votes (34-5). Conversely, the closest match came down to a single vote, with Sufjan Stevens’ Songs for Christmas narrowly defeating Judy Collins (11-10). The album with the most votes to be eliminated was the Jingle Cats, whose 12 upvotes were not enough to propel it over Brenda Lee’s 18. Meanwhile, Los Lobos managed to pull out a victory over Johnny Mathis with only 9 votes (to Mathis’s 7), making Llego Navidad the least upvoted album to advance.

Vote for your favorites below! Happy Holidays!

