The Comic Strip Club (Mon 12/6/2021)

Tumbleweeds was an American comic strip that offered a skewed perspective on life on the American frontier. Writer-artist Tom K. Ryan (June 6, 1926 – March 12, 2019) (who signed the strip “T.K. Ryan”) was very familiar with conventions of the Western genre he satirized.

After a 42-year run, Ryan retired and, rather than let it become a “zombie strip“, brought Tumbleweeds to a conclusion on December 30, 2007.

Jim Davis, who created Garfield, was Ryan’s assistant (from 1969 to 1978) while developing another strip, Gnorm Gnat.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...