30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 6: Best Quiz Night Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the quiz night experience. Here, we want to know about your best quiz night experience, what got you to try it, and if you prefer more general knowledge ones or specialized ones.

Bonus Prompt: If you haven’t gone to a quiz night, why not?

