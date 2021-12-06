Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 6 – Professors Tournament day one

Here are the contestants for day one of the Professors Tournament:

Gary, a chemistry professor at Roanoke College, challenges students to figure out who died;

Gautam, an associate clinical professor of law at Vanderbilt Law, answers questions with questions; and

Hester, an English professor at Penn State University, is a Melville scholar.

Jeopardy! round

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” TURNS 75

POPE-POURRI

ELBOW PATCHES

MAGAZINES

LESSER-KNOWN MARSUPIALS

POST DOCTORAL

Scores going into DJ: Hester $1,400, Gautam $2,200, Gary $7,900.

DD1 – $1,000 – POPE-POURRI – John XXIII convened the second of these meetings, which decreed mass could be celebrated in local languages (Gary added $1,500 to his leading score of $5,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

LANGUAGES

GIRL GROUPS

WE GET LETTERS

AFRICAN AMERICAN AUTHORS

THERE’S ALWAYS ROOM FOR CANADA

FINALS

Gary scored on one DD in each round and was clearly in command throughout, leading into FJ at $21,000 vs. $8,600 for Hester and $5,400 for Gautam.

DD2 – $1,600 – LANGUAGES – It’s the group of 500 or more African languages that include Xhosa & Swahili (Hester added $2,000 from her total of $5,000 vs. $12,700 for Gary.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WE GET LETTERS – Thandie Newton played Condoleezza Rice in this film (Gary won $700 from his score of $18,700 vs. $7,000 for Hester.)

Final Jeopardy!

AESTHETIC MOVEMENTS – This turn-of-the-century movement was alternately known around the world as Nieuwe Kunst & Modernista

Only Hester was “phonetically correct” on FJ. Gary dropped $1,000 to advance with $20,000, while Hester added $3,400 to start the wild card race with $12,000. Gautam bet nearly everything, falling to $1.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of Jeopardy! champ Jackie Fuchs could probably tell you the subject of a 2010 Kristen Stewart-Dakota Fanning film about these “rocker girls” was the Runaways.

Pavlov alert: When a clue mentions author Walter Mosley, the character sought by the clue will almost surely be Easy Rawlins.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Vatican Council? DD2 – What is Bantu? DD3 – What is “W.”? FJ – What is Art Nouveau? (Hester wrote “Art Neuveau”, which was accepted.)

