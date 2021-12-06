Favorite Mononymous Famous Person – The Final Four

Nope, no close calls here.

Unlike Cher and Sade Battle Royale, these were all pretty much blowouts, and Cher this time couldn’t turn back time. She was almost halved by Bjork, 29 – 16. Kermit did the same thing to Zendaya 30 – 16, while Prince told the truth about Shakira’s hips 34 – 12.

The only close one was Sappho adding 2 late points last night to “gucci gucci” Charo 24 – 17.

So, who will be the one going up against Prince in the Final Two? I mean, will Prince make the Final Two? Let’s find out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...