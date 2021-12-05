The Charitable Spirit of Sixthmas

Making a separate thread for the giving drive this year!

The drive starts today and will last until 12/12 at 10am CT. Our goal is $822 – $6 for each Avocado participating in Giftmas. The top three vote-getting charities this year are:

You can also just donate to the campaign generally — any general funds will be distributed equally across all three charities.

TO DONATE:

Go to https://givebutter.com/sixthmas

OR

Text “SIXTHMAS” to (202) 858-1233

OR

Scan this QR code:

