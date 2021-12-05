30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 5: Best Drinking Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the drinking game. These things go back further than most of us know, but the actual tabletop/card game style games are more recent and becoming more plentiful.

Bonus Prompt: What are your favorite drinking games you’ve seen from TV shows or just homemade ones?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...