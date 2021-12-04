Open Threads

The Night Thread the Reindeer Died

Is it safe to say that Scrooged is underrated? As a “modern” (well, modern when it came out in the 1980s) update/parody of A Christmas Carol starring Bill Murray, it’s demented, hilarious, dark, heartwarming, and bizarre. It also opens with one of the best “movies within a movie” ever: The Night the Reindeer Died.

When terrorists seize the North Pole, only Lee Majors can save the day! Yule love it!

I would watch the hell out of this if it were real. I’m not saying it would be “good” because it wouldn’t be–but it would make for great entertainment no matter what (throw in a cameo from Lindsay Wagner and it would be even better!).

Have a very merry thread, y’all! And watch Scrooged–it really is funny and even kind of sweet.

