1990’s Hip-Hop/Rap Tournament: The Final Four

Well, this is what I get for pointing out this tournament’s almost total lack of upsets: three of our top four seeds went down this round, making for a pretty eclectic final four. Even so, this header belongs to an artist who, in a startlingly abbreviated amount of time looking back, would come to define 90’s rap in a lot of folks hearts and minds: The Notorious BIG. I could go for a deep cut, or something a little more gangsta, but come on. What other rap video is more 90’s than…

Round Four Notes and Observations

Most Votes: Outkast with 36. I think this is the first round where Wu-Tang didn’t get the most votes.

with 36. I think this is the first round where Wu-Tang didn’t get the most votes. Least Votes: The Notorious BIG , with 11, which just feels wrong.

, with 11, which just feels wrong. Most Lopsided Matchup: Outkast 36, De La Soul 13

36, 13 Closest Matchup: Missy Elliott 23, Public Enemy 22. Wow.

23, 22. Wow. Least Votes to Advance: Missy Elliott with 23, one less than the Beastie Boys, who beat A Tribe Called Quest 24-21.

with 23, one less than the Beastie Boys, who beat A Tribe Called Quest 24-21. Most votes in a Loss: Public Enemy ‘s 22

‘s 22 Most On-Brand Avocado Result: Gotta be Missy over PE.

Avocados, your Final Four. Round closes 12/6 at 8pm ET.

