Unfortunately I won’t be here because college football beckons tonight. I’m disappointed, because I actually like this movie. And from the MeTV website, the greatest single sentence description ever…

“A series of decapitations on a Swiss mountainside appear to be connected to a mysterious radioactive cloud.”

Streaming on Pluto. And don’t forget the MST3K version…

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...