Public Domain Theater: The Fast and the Furious (& “Taxi Turvy”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This time around, we have for you that famous flick about outlaw car racers, The Fast and the Furious!

No, not that Fast and the Furious. You see, before there was Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, and CGI cars in space, there was this taught little thriller from the 1950’s, about a fugitive who kidnaps a woman competing in a cross country race, planning to use her car to get across the Mexico border.

If you’re looking for high-octane fight scenes and ludicrous stunts, you won’t find many of them here. What it does have is a great deal of suspense, wonderful chemistry between the two leads, and a brisk 75 minute running time, living up to the Fast part of the title, if nothing else.

But if you want a little more vehicular mayhem, you can turn instead to our opening cartoon, “Taxi Turvy”. It features Popeye the Sailor and his nemesis Bluto as competing taxi drivers, which naturally leads to a cacophony of slapstick violence (mostly at the expense of poor ol’ Olive Oyl.

So fasten your seatbelts, rev your engines, and peel out on this quarter mile of cinema from the public domain!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

