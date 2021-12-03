The Lethal Lizard Day Thread (12/3)

Dr. Curt Connors aka The Lizard made his first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #6.

He is a member of the Sinister Six and he made his live-action movie debut in The Amazing Spider-Man. Curt Connors was played by actor Rhys Ifans.

Best Storylines – Spider-Man: Torment and Hunted

Did You Know – “The Lizard can mentally communicate with all reptiles within his vicinity!”

