The Lethal Lizard Day Thread (12/3)

Dr. Curt Connors aka The Lizard made his first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #6.
He is a member of the Sinister Six and he made his live-action movie debut in The Amazing Spider-Man. Curt Connors was played by actor Rhys Ifans.
Best Storylines – Spider-Man: Torment and Hunted
Did You Know – “The Lizard can mentally communicate with all reptiles within his vicinity!”
