The Friday Politics Thread is not feeling Supreme

This week’s Tom Lehrer song is one of my favorites it’s The Irish Ballad a parody of folk songs and a pretty good Murder Ballad in its own right. Not particularly political but it fits my dark and angry mood right now over the Supreme Court deciding to cut reproduction rights in two (in two!)
Now for this week’s regularly scheduled roundup of articles and other things I’ve read or seen this week
- For all you nerds in the audience today who like some looks into how the societal sausage is made Jan Misali has a video out defending the American Imperial Measurement system (don’t worry Metric fans he still prefers metric.)
- Anne Helen Peterson at Vox goes over the rising costs of living single and alone in today’s economy (illustrations done by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces)
- Kaityln Mcnab at Teen Vogue with an overview of UNFPA’s Bodyright Campaign
- Life in an American Theocracy: Eli Hager at Propublica on Utah’s Social Safety Net and how intwined it is with the LDS Church
- Research Paper! Matt Kaeberlein, PhD with a paper on advances in anti aging research and encouragment to increase healthspans to try to achieve parity with lifespans
- Finally Noah Smith in light of Jack Dorsey stepping down has some suggestions on how to fix twitter and an easy collection of his previous pieces on The Bird App.
Alright remember no Hog Poggles and McSquirrel Quarrels and heed the words of Abraham Lincoln: Be Excellent to each other
