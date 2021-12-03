Favorite Holiday Album Tournament–Round of 64

The nominees are in and the voting begins today! We had more than enough albums nominated to fill out a full bracket, so the top 64 upvote-getters from the Nominations thread have been ranked and seeded and are about to go head-to-head until we determine which is the Avocado’s favorite holiday album.

The #1 seed, with a combined upvote score of 47 (it was nominated twice), is Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. The number fall off sharply after that though, with the second-seeded A Christmas Together, by John Denver and the Muppets, having less than half of Charlie Brown‘s total at 23. The bottom seeds only had 2 upvotes each in the Nomination round. In fact, there were a total of 39 albums nominated that only managed to earn two upvotes, but only 8 slots left in the bracket–in order to avoid bias, I filled those last 8 slots using a random number generator.

Vote for your favorites below! Happy Holidays!

