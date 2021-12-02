Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite TV or movie related Christmas property?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2ND, 2021:

A Christmas Village Romance (Lifetime)

Annie Live! (NBC)

Coyotes (Netflix)

Queen Of The Universe Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Single All The Way (Netflix)

The Business Of Christmas 2 (BET+)

The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion (Discovery+)

The Whole Truth Is (Netflix)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2021:

A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime)Alex Rider Season Premiere (IMDb TV)

Christmas Again (Disney)

Colbalt Blue (Netflix)

Coming Out Colton Series Premiere (Netflix)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (Disney+)

Harlem Series Premiere (Amazon)

Jurassic Park: Camp Crustaceous Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (Apple TV+)

Mixtape (Netflix)

Money Heist Season Five Chapter Two Premiere (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

The Hunt For The Chicago Strangler (Discovery+)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4TH, 2021:

Christmas Under The Stars: Pentatonix (BYUtv)

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5TH, 2021:

Mr A. & Mr. M: The Story Of A&M Records (Epix)

My Favorite Christmas Melody (Lifetime)

The Christmas Thief (ION)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2021:

A Boy Band Christmas (ABC)

David And The Elves (Netflix)

Secretly Santa (Lifetime)

Under The Vines Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Voir (Netflix)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7TH, 2021:

Abbott Elementary Series Premiere (ABC)

Arsene Lupin – 813 Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

A Sisterly Christmas (OWN)

A Woman In Danger (MHz Choice)

Centaurworld Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Changing Rooms Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Christmas Movie Magic (Lifetime)

Go Dog Go Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo (Netflix)

The Days The Flowers Bloom Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

The Slow Hustle (HBO)

Throwdown With Michael Symon Series Premiere (Food)

2021 People’s Choice Awards (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2021:

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix)

Christmas Around The World (The CW)

Christmas With A Crown (Lifetime)

