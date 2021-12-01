WW169: The Maltese Werewolf – Day Three

“Who’d wanna kill a baker?” asked the patrolman to Dundy.
“You’re thinking about it the wrong way,” said Dundy. “The question isn’t ‘who’d wanna kill a baker’, the question should be—” he reached inside the corpse’s overcoat and pulled out a thick stack of business cards — “who was pretending to be a baker?”
He flipped the cards to the patrolman, who looked at them and saw printed on them:
SPADE & ARCHER INVESTIGATIONS
SAM SPADE, PRIVATE EYE
JAM MORITARTY (Jam) has been killed. She was SAM SPADE (Town Investigator).
MILES ARCHER is now the Town Investigator.
****
The Falcon has been successfully passed as intended.
Town
Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to The Big Sleep (the graveyard).
CONTINENTAL OPS (8) – Vanilla Town, operatives engaged by various clients to hunt down and acquire the Falcon for reasons having to do with money, status, and fame… but mostly money.
SAM SPADE (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, Sam may submit the name of one player to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”). If the Wolf-Aligned Traitor (see below) is investigated, they will return a result of “town”. If the Falcon is passed to Sam Spade it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period. If Miles Archer is killed, Sam Spade immediately gains a single Vig shot, which they may use as a Night Action in addition to their investigation; after all, “When a man’s partner is killed he’s supposed to do something about it. It doesn’t make any difference what you thought of him. He was your partner and you’re supposed to do something about it.” Along with his partner Miles Archer, a private investigator with tarnished moral armor of his own is drawn into the Falcon’s story by a client looking for his help… or is she?
MILES ARCHER (1) – Backup Town Investigator. If Sam Spade is killed, Miles immediately becomes the Town Investigator, with all of the same abilities; Miles will be told who Sam investigated, but not the results of previous investigations. If Miles investigates Brigid O’Shaughnessy, he is killed.
Miles’ wandering eye tends to get him in trouble, and some days it’s hard to figure out which side of the law he’s on. Nonetheless, he’s been Sam’s steadfast partner for years. Will the Falcon finally prove the undoing of Spade and Archer?
EFFIE PERRINE (1) – Town Motion Detector. As a Night Action, Effie may submit the name of one player to determine whether there were any Night Actions performed by or on that player. Additionally, Effie will know specifically if one or more of the Night Actions was “passing the Falcon” (see rules below regarding the Falcon).
Don’t call her a “secretary”, Effie is in many ways the heart of the operation; hiding witnesses, stalling the cops, and losing a tail are all in her book of tricks, and Spade and Archer wouldn’t be as well-known or successful as they are without her.
SGT. POLHAUS (1) – Town Jailor. As a Night Action, Sgt. Polhaus may submit the name of one player to detain, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights. Jailing does not prevent the target from passing the Falcon (see rules about “The Falcon” below).
Stolid and brave, Sgt. Polhaus finds himself trying to navigate a mystery where even the good guys tell their share of lies; he’d just as soon throw everyone in the slammer and throw away the key if it will put an end to the trail of bodies the Falcon leaves behind.
Wolves
Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town.
Wolf kills are mandatory and must be assigned.
KASPER GUTMAN (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. As a Night Action, Gutman will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player, except for passing the Falcon (see below rules under “The Falcon”). Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. Alternatively, may be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.
If the Falcon is passed to Kasper Gutman it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.
The hefty, well-mannered and well-funded leader of the gang of thieves looking for the Falcon, Gutman uses every method at his disposal to thwart those that would get between him and his prize.
JOEL CAIRO (1) – Wolf Investigator. Each Night, may submit the name of one player to reveal their assigned role, if any. Alternatively, may be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.
Devious and elegant, Joel prefers to negotiate his way towards the Falcon, but isn’t above doing it with a little help from from a .25 automatic pistol.
WILMER (1) – Vanilla Wolf. May be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night. Brash, impulsive, and itching for a fight, the young gunman Wilmer is like a son to Gutman… but sons will come and go; there’s only one Maltese Falcon.
BRIGID O’SHAUGHNESSY (1) – Wolf-Aligned Traitor. At the beginning of the game, will be given the name of one Wolf player. Wins along with the Wolf faction; will return a result of “town” if investigated by the Town Investigator, or “traitor” if investigated by the Wolf Investigator. Will not have access to Wolf Chat at the beginning of the game.
If the other three wolves (Gutman, Cairo, Wilmer) are eliminated, Brigid inherits the ability to carry out the Wolf Kill as a Night Action.
If the Falcon is passed to Brigid O’Shaughnessy it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.
Ms. O’Shaughnessy sailed into town looking for her sister, and has enlisted Spade and Archer to track her down. But her motivations are far murkier than it would seem.
Serial Killer
Wins the game if all other players have been sent to The Big Sleep (the graveyard).
SK kills are mandatory.
FLOYD THURSBY (1) – Serial Killer. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. If investigated by the Town Investigator, will return a result of “scum”; if investigated by the Wolf Investigator, will return a result of “vanilla”.
“The black bird” is the stuff that dreams are made of… but looks can be deceiving.
At the beginning of the game, the Falcon will be assigned to a Continental Op at random.
At Twilight, a determination will be made via RNG whether the Falcon currently in possession is “real” or “fake”; there is a 50 percent chance for each.
If the Falcon is “real”, that player’s vote will be counted as two votes in the final tally for that Day. If the Falcon is “fake”, no additional effects occur. If a player’s vote ends up counting twice due to this, no updates will be made to the Vote Thread to reflect this; players will only be told whether the Falcon was “real” or “fake”, and will need to surmise for themselves whose vote counted twice, if any.
Each night, the player currently in possession of The Falcon must choose another player to take possession of it. This is a Night Action referred to as “passing the Falcon”, and is not a euphemism. Passing the Falcon cannot be blocked, and always takes precedence over all other Night Actions.
When passing the Falcon to its next owner, there is a 20% chance that the player passing the Falcon is killed, having drawn the attention of ne’er-do-wells seeking to claim the statue as their own. If this happens (or the player in possession of the Falcon is daykilled), the Falcon is assigned a new owner via RNG amongst all players at the beginning of the next Day.
A player passing the Falcon (still not a euphemism) may still execute other Night Actions, including carrying out the Wolf or Serial Killer kill (provided they were not killed passing the Falcon).
Players may only possess the Falcon once per game; if the player chosen to receive the Falcon has already possessed it, the Falcon will be RNG’d to another player. Players will be told the next Day if the Falcon has been RNG’d.
Players will not be told from whom they received the Falcon.
Players may claim to possess the Falcon, and may claim that they passed the Falcon, and to whom.
If the person passing or receiving the Falcon is chosen by the Town Motion Detector as a target, the Town Motion Detector will be told specifically that the target was seen passing or receiving the Falcon, in addition to whether or not that player had Night Actions performed on or by them.
If the Falcon is passed to the Town Investigator, Wolf Roleblocker, or Wolf-Aligned Traitor, it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the next Twilight period. Effects of permanent possession of the Falcon will be revealed to the player at that time.
No quoting or screencapping from Discord. Do not ask other players about their DMs in an attempt to figure out what role they have.
You cannot edit any of your posts.
Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional.
A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players
Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
Night Action Order of Operations: Passing the Falcon > Blocking > jailing > investigation > ALL TEH KILLZ.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!
- sic (Spider-Man Noir)
- Goat (Tracer Bullet)
- Grumproro (Ash Fox)
- Ralph (Mr. Bean)
- Wasp (Iris Lincoln)
- Tiff (Terry Doolittle)
- hoho (Soggy Bottom Possum)
Nate (Mail Robot Noir)(FLOYD THURSBY – Serial Killer) Chum (Glenwood Pines)(WILMER – Vanilla Wolf)
- April (“Tim Horton”)
- Indy (Hartigan)
- Lindsay (McGruff the Crime Dog)
- DourifLeMoko (Prof. Applebees)
- Smokey (Malt-Eaze)
jake (Elle)(CONTINENTAL OP – Vanilla Town)
- Copywight (Noir Klingon Rust Cohle)
Jam (Jam Moritarty)(SAM SPADE – Town Investigator) Mrs. Queequeg (Hopediah Plantar)(CONTINENTAL OP – Vanilla Town)
- Narrowstrife (Agent Narrow, Dept. MacGuffins)
Cop (Eddie Valiant)(CONTINENTAL OP – Vanilla Town)
Backups:
- Side
- Dicentra
Twilight is at 8:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, Dec. 2nd
