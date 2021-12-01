The Santa Night Thread is Going Total Tank

Worst idea for a toy commercial ever? Or BEST idea for a toy commercial ever?

I mean, sure, you have to ask how a tank could get Santa all around the world in one night (unless it’s a flying tank?), but this has potential to make for an awesome G.I. Joe Christmas special or something. You know, the Joes team up with Santa to stop COBRA. It could be a new holiday classic!



Have a beautiful night, you awesome people! Also, don’t buy the Total Tank for your kids (or yourself). It breaks as soon as you put it together.



