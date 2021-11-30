30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 30: Epilogue/What The X-Files Means To You

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

As we wrap up this month’s challenge, I just wanted to thank Blue Adept for posting these prompts for me, and for all of you fellow ‘Cados for indulging my exercise of talking about The X-Files every day for a month straight. I’d have to say The X-Files is my favorite show of all time, and I still rewatch it from start to finish on a pretty regular basis. It was appointment TV for me when it first aired, and I have just as many great memories of watching it alone in the dark as I do watching it with friends. That opening theme song still gives me goosebumps.

Prompt: What does The X-Files mean for you?

Feel free to add any other thoughts about the show that we didn’t get to over the course of the month. It’s been great seeing everyone’s awesome comments and insights, so once again thanks so much, and keep watching the skis!!!! Uh, skies.

