Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 29

Here are today’s contestants:

Andrea, a podcast producer, didn’t technically give birth to a rabbit;

Nishanth, a resident physician, knows the Korean alphabet thanks to streaming shows; and

Amy, an engineering manager, whose Class of ’93 knew she’d be on the Jeopardy! stage. Amy is an eight-day champ with winnings of $295,200.

Jeopardy! round

19something

PLAY CHARACTERS

KNEAD TO KNOW

HEALING THE PLANET

HE HAD A HAT

IN OTHER WORDS…RUN!

Scores going into DJ: Amy $12,400, Nishanth $800, Andrea $4,200

DD1 – $400 – PLAY CHARACTERS – She says, “‘Tis brief, my lord”, to which Hamlet replies, “As woman’s love” (Amy doubled her leading score to $4,400.)

Double Jeopardy!

JESUS & NERO

TRAVEL & TOURISM

THE ANIMAL KINGDOM

WORDS & PHRASES

WE’VE GOT THAT BAND’S NUMBER

WHAT’S YOUR “C-O”?

Amy found all three DDs and was correct on two of them while in complete control throughout, leading into FJ at $30,000 vs. $5,800 for Andrea and $5,200 for Nishanth.

DD2 – $1,200 – TRAVEL & TOURISM – To visit the vineyards of Chianti Classico, visit this one of Italy’s 20 regioni, or regions (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $14,000 vs. $4,200 for Andrea.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WE’VE GOT THAT BAND’S NUMBER – Matty Healy, lead singer of these Brit rockers, was born 14 years after the year in their name (Amy lost $4,000 from her score of $19,200 vs. $5,400 for Andrea.)

Final Jeopardy!

19TH CENTURY LITERATURE – Its first line says, “The good people of Paris were awakened by a grand peal from all the bells in the three districts of the city”

Amy and Nishanth were correct, with Amy adding $17,000 to win with $47,000 for a nine-day total of $342,200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew play character famous for “STELLA!” is Stanley Kowalski.

Ken’s Korner: He said he didn’t know what’s the plural of “mongoose” between “mongooses” and “mongeese”. While “mongooses” is the most common, both are acceptable.

One more thing: For those wondering who the correct response to DD3 is, it’s a band that has released four studio albums beginning in 2013. They’ve had a number of songs on the U.S. rock chart, but nothing on the Hot 100 that reached above no. 80.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Ophelia? DD2 – What is Tuscany? DD3 – Who is The 1975? FJ – What is “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”?

