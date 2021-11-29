1990’s Hip-Hop/Rap Tournament: Round Three

Well, as most of us predicted, a lot more close match-ups this time around. Of the fallen, the header this time goes to Cypress Hill, who beat Eminem before losing to DMX (the three artists of course making up the Holy Trinity of late 90’s “I don’t listen to rap, but I like _______.” Not that it’s really any of their faults).

Round One Notes and Observations

Most Votes: As ever, Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothin ta fuck wit, with 38.

ain’t nothin ta fuck wit, with 38. Least Votes: Slick Rick , with 3

, with 3 Most Lopsided Matchup: You guessed it, Wu-Tang 38, Slick Rick 3

38, 3 Closest Matchup: Busta Rhymes 16, Mos Def 16. You all left it to your humble commish. You can yell at me in the comments.

16, 16. You all left it to your humble commish. You can yell at me in the comments. Least Votes to Advance: Well, you can look for yourself in Match 8, but other than that it was Pharcyde with 19

with 19 Most votes in a Loss: The Roots and Cypress Hill , both with 17

and , both with 17 Most On-Brand Avocado Result: I dunno about the result necessarily, but Pharcyde 19, Del the Funky Homosapian 15 feels like a match-up you’d only get here.

In a bit of a time crunch, so no more videos from the fallen from me. Feel free to post your favorites.

Round Three closes ~8pm ET, 12/2.

